Fast Market Research recommends "Market Digest: Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices 2006 to 2020 - Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain)" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --GBI Research's report, "Market Digest: Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices 2006 to 2020 - Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK and Spain)" provides quantitative analysis of the four multiparameter patient monitoring devices market segments: high acuity monitors, mid acuity monitors, low acuity monitors and multiparameter central stations. The analysis includes market size data by revenue and volume over the 2006-2020 period for the following countries: Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain. It uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Information on market size for the four multiparameter patient monitoring devices market segments: high acuity monitors, mid acuity monitors, low acuity monitors and multiparameter central stations
- Annualized sales data by revenue for the 2006-2020 period and company share data by revenue for 2013
- Annualized sales data by volume for the 2006-2020 period
- Coverage of key geographies: Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain
Reasons to Get This Report
- Derive actionable insights from value-volume relationships
- Analyze value-volume relationships and provide direction to marketing and sales strategies
- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies
- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the European market
