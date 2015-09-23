New Marketing Trend Turns Viral Social Media Accounts Into Thousands in Immediate Cash

Tarnow, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Using resourcefulness as a working principle, it was only a matter of time before marketers found another way to exchange social influence for money. Now, a regular joe with a dynamic social media following can parlay their grassroots efforts into immediate cash. Turns out marketing firms and business owners love a shortcut to viewership. And why wouldn't they? For the price of a few hundred to a few thousand dollars they can have a ready customer base all too willing to fork over much coveted sales. Enter, the internet's newest commodity; the social media account gold mine.



So how does it work? Social media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Vine with a large following are sold and resold at the snap of a virtual finger. Sellers are given a quote based on the social account's value. When accepted they receive cash the same day they sell. Buyers take possession of the account and start disseminating their own information on the sly to create brand awareness. This tact quickly turns to the generation of leads, sales and free advertising after they've recouped their initial investment. It explains why big sites like Diply.com and Likes.com are constantly on the hunt for these properties. It's the best way to advertise.



Industry insider David Kosiba, owner and operator of ViralAccounts.com said of the trend, "Most viral account owners never realize their accounts are worth anything mainly because they've become popular out of pure luck. But just one viral image or video is enough for a social property to have monetary value in this market. It's a win/win because private citizens translate short-lived fame into money and business owners boost traffic to their websites."



Marketing industry insiders agree, the new way of advertising is cost-effective in comparison to paid ads. Pricing depends on niche, fan geo-location and activity. Mid-range Facebook fan pages with 200 to 500 thousand fans can sell from between $500 and $2000 USD. At the same time high-yield accounts with 1 to 2 million fans can garner between $25 and $30K.



Kosiba adds, "Popular YouTube accounts can be worth literally millions. My company is currently in process of purchasing an account with over 3 million subscribers for $250K USD."



But sellers beware, it's not all good news. Apparently the new business is plagued with scammers. Accounts can be stolen so sellers are encouraged to work with registered, incorporated brokers who have a track record of successful, legitimate sales.



