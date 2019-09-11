New, Matching Sneakers and Belts Look Great While Doing Good

Dusseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2019 --As businesses all over the world embrace a more casual style of dress, more men than ever before are wearing sneakers to the office. However, just because they are dressing in a more relaxed manner it doesn't mean they want to sacrifice style. The old rule of thumb that shoes and belts should match still holds true, even when wearing sneakers.



Dalgado, a Dusseldorf-based accessories brand, is launching a new collection of matching belts and sneakers with a sleek, minimalist look. According to Jan Jülicher, the company's co-founder, "Just because you want to be comfy doesn't mean you can't still be looking good." The goal for these products is to help men dress in a way that is appropriate for the office while still being cool and comfortable.



The company works with some of the top tanneries in Europe to source the finest leathers to make their shoes and belts. Quality is of the utmost importance to ensure the leather goods look and feel great, while also giving them lasting power. The sneakers and belts are sustainably handcrafted in Portugal and Germany by passionate artisans with combined hundreds of years of experience.



Dalgado makes every effort to be as transparent as possible with its customers about the materials it uses and its pricing structure, keeping the focus on the quality of the pieces and the efforts the company makes to operate as sustainably as possible. To contribute to these efforts, they expanded their already existing One Belt - One Tree Initiative and pledge to plant a tree for every belt or pair of sneakers ordered.



The company is ready to bring these products to the market, and it has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise money for production. The campaign launched with a funding goal of about $7,200, which it achieved in less than 24 hours. The campaign will continue until October 10, 2019.



Early campaign backers can get a belt for just $66 or a pair of sneakers for $133. They can order a matched set for $197. After the early-bird offers have been exhausted, the Kickstarter prices will rise, so backers will be rewarded for their swift action. In addition to the belts and shoes, backers can also add extra laces, socks and cleaning products to help them care for their shoes and belts. Products will be shipped in December 2019.