New Mattress Review Series from the Best Mattress Looks at Top Bed Brands

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --The internet is changing shopping in many ways, from expanding choices to enabling people to become better informed about what they buy. Reviews are one of the more powerful tools modern shoppers can access, especially when it comes to pricier purchases like mattresses.



While helpful, finding and synthesizing hundreds of opinions can be a bit of a hassle. Bed education website TheBest-Mattress.org aims to take the leg work of out researching mattress reviews for readers with their latest article series, which offers analysis and overviews of consumer opinions on leading brands.



The first three pieces in the 2015 series look at popular memory foam mattress companies. The Best Mattress individually profiles Tempurpedic mattress reviews, Amerisleep mattress reviews and Serta iComfort reviews using the current data on the products and review sources.



In each review article, readers receive a brief introduction to the brand's background and a detailed look at the specifications for each mattress they offer. Things like price, foam density and other details are presented in a browsable table format.



Using sources like retailer websites, verified review forums and third party product review websites, editors highlight points that stand out as both positive and negative traits for each line. From factors like durability and heat to customer service and value, the analysis looks at what each mattress brand brings to the table and what buyers should be aware of before committing.



Interested readers can expect to see additional reviews of prominent innerspring, latex and memory foam brands in the coming months. The Best Mattress website also offers a range of other buying guides and comparisons, including popular guides to holiday mattress sales.



