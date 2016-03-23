New Media List Service for Crowdfunding Campaigns, Agencies and Platforms Unveiled

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --A new service that provides crowdfunders, agencies and platforms with fresh lists of media contacts in their niche has been launched by Krowdster last week. Krowdster, a Crowdfunding marketing platform, already provides a host of services to help Crowdfunders to achieve success with their projects, and their new Custom Media List Service will be an important new addition to Krowdster's growing list of invaluable services.



The first of its kind, leading Crowdfunding Marketing SaaS provider, Krowdster, has been designed to optimize and promote Crowdfunding campaigns. They analyze constantly updated statistical information to enable them to advise clients as to which Crowdfunding platform is most likely to help them succeed with their particular campaign. Their range of services facilitates maximum rewards and equity for the Crowdfunding projects being promoted.



The newest addition to the portfolio, the Custom Media Lists Service, provides Crowdfunders with an individually compiled list containing up to 150 media contacts in their specific niche and location. Customers simply select which type of outlet they want to target from a choice of print, broadcast, or internet, then select the relevant country and region (U.S. or U.K.), and enter a specific topic or keyword. A list which contains full contact details up to 250 journalists, bloggers, and outlets, is then sent to the Crowdfunding project team member direct, within 2-3 business days. The customized list is an invaluable aid to Crowdfunders in targeting journalists in their particular niche.



''The new Media List Service is the result of months of development and collaborative interaction with clients'', said Krowdster founder Josef Holm, who is keen to emphasize how Krowdster's existing services can help crowdfunding projects to realize their targets.



About Krowdster

Krowdster can help Crowdfunders to optimize their page setup, advising them on what rewards to offer and at what price point, based on analysis of more than 700,000 crowdfunding campaigns in their database. They provide clients with access to the largest directory of over 2 million Kickstarter and Indiegogo backers in the world, which is updated daily, and guide Crowdfunders to connect with influencers that can drive traffic to their campaign page. Other services include a Twitter marketing tool to enable clients to build and engage with a highly targeted audience and a professional press release writing service. The new Media List Service is a fantastic addition to Krowdster's services.