New Medical Equipment Sharing Company--Helping Doctors Serve Their Patients Better

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --Doctors try hard to provide their patients with the best and most current medical technology. However, the high cost of this ever-changing technology makes it difficult for physicians to constantly invest in new medical equipment. They don't have the cash. Doc2Doc Connect is the first medical equipment sharing service of its kind! With Doc2Doc Connect, doctors can safely and affordably rent, buy, or sell, equipment from each other. The sharing economy has arrived in medical practices.



Doc2Doc Connect is a safe, insured, and affordable way for any medical practices to get ahead of the tech curve. A doctor can offer additional services and procedures in their office with just a computer click. Using Doc2Doc Connect's easy rental system, doctors can search today's most popular medical or aesthetic technology, then on demand, have it at their doors. They can seamlessly offer new services to their loyal patients. Medical equipment can be a huge investment and the payments are a burden on practices of every size; with Doc2Doc Connect doctors can make money on equipment that is not used daily.



Dr. Celia Brown, CEO of Doc2Doc Connect, felt ripped off by big companies with enormous price tags on new machinery, so she decided to create a sharing community of doctors. Doc2Doc Connect takes all the complications out of sharing equipment. It covers insurance, liability, transportation, quality control, and the team at Doc2Doc Connect has developed a protected multi-step process that inspires confidence throughout the rental experience.



Today Doc2Doc Connect, a female founded, financed and developed company, is beta-testing in Los Angeles, and plans to expand throughout southern California in the spring of 2018.



For more information, visit Doc2DocConnect.com.