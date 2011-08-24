CashAdvance.com Presents New Mexico Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2011 --CashAdvance.com is committed to keeping its clients informed about state regulations on cash advances within the state of New Mexico. Many consumers have grown increasingly frustrated and confused by constant changes to cash advance legislation and industry trends in New Mexico. State policies and regulations can change annually and vary between each state, and CashAdvance.com remains dedicated to keeping up-to-date content regarding any regulation changes that may occur for its New Mexico residents.



As part of CashAdvance.com’s continuing efforts to ensure customers are informed and updated on all the issues related to cash advances, the New Mexico Consumer Resource has been launched so state residents can have easy access to all relevant information regarding cash advances, all at their own convenience.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our New Mexico Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in New Mexico, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Laws vary from state to state, so CashAdvance.com's easy navigation tools provide its users with easy access to learning about the regulations of any New Mexico cash advance. Clients can navigate through laws and regulations, learn how to best protect themselves as consumers, and sift through thorough information regarding the loan process itself. Users can also learn all about the payday loan industry simply by browsing through the New Mexico Consumer Resources Section.



In addition, CashAdvance.com offers its users specific laws and regulations per their respective localities, and ushers them through the loan process, explaining specific loan requirements within the state. CashAdvance.com also helps provide advice to those borrowers who are experiencing issues and/or complaints with their current lenders. Consumers can also benefit from the sound economic advice that CashAdvance.com offers its users who are experiencing various financial difficulties. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer protections put into place by contacting local New Mexico consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.