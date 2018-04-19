New Mexico's Premier Studio Tour

Santa Fe, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --The 2018 Santa Fe Studio Tour features 76 artists who open their studios to the public for two June weekends: June 16-17 and June 23-24, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Many artists will demonstrate their creative processes. Past visitors have called the tour experience an "intimate total immersion in art," where visitors meet the artists, experience their artistic environments and purchase art, all while enjoying the landscape of New Mexico. Artwork for sale includes painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, glass, woodworking and other artistic media.



The Tour will host five events in the Santa Fe Community Gallery, Downtown Convention Center, 201 West Marcy Street. First, an opening reception and preview of Tour artists' work, Friday, June 8, 5:00-8:00 p.m., followed by the group exhibit June 9 – 27 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Exhibition curator is Ellen Koment. The remaining three events include two Academic Nights and a Community Fun Day. The Academic Nights, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., include a discussion by the exhibition curator and a panel of artists (Wednesday, June 6), two days prior to the opening reception, and a featured artist speaking (Wednesday, June 20), midway through the tour. The Community Fun Day, Saturday, June 9, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., features activities for all ages.



Information and a map of the 59 studio tour locations are available at santafestudiotour.com and the Santa Fe Studio Tour Facebook page. A Tour catalogue with artist images and a map of the studios will be available in June at businesses throughout Santa Fe, at the Community Gallery, and at Tour artists' studios. The Santa Fe Studio Arts Collective 501(c)(3) sponsors the Tour.



2018 Santa Fe Studio Tour

Community Gallery

201 W. Marcy Street



Events:



- WED June 6th, 6-8 pm - Academic Evening with exhibition curator and artists' panel

- FRI June 8th, 5-8 pm - Opening reception/exhibition preview

- SAT June 9th, 1-4 pm - Community Fun Day, activities for all ages

- WED June 20th, 6-8 pm - Academic Evening with featured speaker

- June 9th – 27th; 10 am – 5 pm M-F; 8:30 am – 4:30 pm Sat – Group Exhibition



Tour the Studios (see Tour map in brochure and on website):



- June 16-17 and 23-24 — Tour studios open, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., each day.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ricardo Gutierrez, president, SFSAC — 505-920-9459 info@santafestudiotour.com

Tom Dodge, secretary, SFSAC — 507-848-0309 info@santafestudiotour.com