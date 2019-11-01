New Mobile App from Contivate Aims to Improve Online Dating Success

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2019 --According to a study by the Statistic Brain Research Institute, one in five relationships and more than one in six marriages begin through online dating websites and apps. These numbers continue to grow, as more than 49 million people have reported to have tried online dating. Contivate, a New York City-based startup, is proud to announce the launch of a new app, Pickerr, that improves users' dating success. Pickerr gives people the ability to select photos for their online dating profile through unbiased feedback from real people. Most dating apps rely heavily on photos and having the right profile photo can be the difference between getting a first date that leads into a lifelong relationship and having someone entirely ignoring a potential match. Pickerr is expected to be a big hit on the market due to its proven method of improving dating profiles and increasing matches.



Pickerr allows users to upload photos and gain feedback from other members. This testing allows users to pick the best photos for their dating profiles, in order to increase the quantity and quality of matches on apps such as Tinder, Bumble, OKCupid, Hinge, and others. Users are eligible to receive votes on their own photos as long as they vote on other users' photos. Single photos can be tested with a five-star rating system, or two images can be tested side-by-side to figure out which one gains better results.



Psychological studies have shown that different images of the same person can have completely different impacts on potential matches. For instance, one photo can rank highly in "trustworthiness", while another photo of the same person can rank poorly. Pickerr allows users to test different traits, including if a person looks smart, attractive, trustworthy or adventurous in a photo. Results are entirely private and come from real and unbiased users. With Pickerr, singles can utilize photos for their dating profiles that gain positive feedback and a higher percentage of perceived attractiveness by other app users.



According to Contivate's founder and CEO, Oded Itzhak, "We're very excited to add Pickerr to our portfolio of mobile social apps. This app can really help people have better success on Dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble. Pickerr helps people put their best foot forward through dating apps, and we know this will lead to lasting relationships."



About Contivate

Contivate develops specialized social mobile apps that help connect and cultivate communities. Its unique, code-free platform allows the creation of custom-tailored, full-featured and user-friendly social apps for virtually any local, professional or interest-based community.



