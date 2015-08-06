New Modern Romance Novel Finding Love in the Sweet Life Receives Five Stars on Amazon

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2015 --A new romance novel has got book lovers talking after it became a big hit on Amazon. The book by Diann Dean titled Finding Love In The Sweet Life continues to receive five stars on the popular book selling shopping platform.



Finding Love In The Sweet Life, which is available as a Kindle download or as a paperback follows the story of the two main characters, Emily McCauley and Nick Hawkins. Emily is a pastry chef who meets Nick Hawkins, a food company owner at a reception. What starts off as simple flirtation turns into a full-blown love affair, taking them through real life struggles.



When asked to describe her book, Diann Dean said: "Finding Love In The Sweet Life is a modern love story about two hard working, passionate people. Like the story, life is not always perfect and has its ups and downs. Unexpectedly and at any moment, true love can be found."



The romantic novel has become a big hit with people on Amazon. In such a short time since its release; it has become a big seller on Amazon and receiving five stars each time someone leaves a review.



Kelly Night said: "This is a great love story based on fate with a lot of twists. Along with love, it also had a mystery going on, gossipy tabloids running stories and also jealousy and revengeful actions. It had all the great aspects of a great love story plus more. The author has a great style of writing that almost makes you seem like you are there and are friends with Emily, the main character, too. You almost wanted to reach out and comfort her at times. It's a really enjoyable story to spend the day with!



To learn more about Finding Love In The Sweet Life, which is available as a paperback or a Kindle download, please visit

http://www.amazon.com/Finding-Love-The-Sweet-Life/dp/1515128520



About Diann Dean

Diann Dean is a hopeless romantic that lives life to the fullest. She earned and Engineering degree and an MBA and held a leadership role in a high-tech world for over a decade. After abruptly losing her job after being acquired by a Chinese company, Diann is finally pursuing her lifelong passion and honed her craft as a romance writer.