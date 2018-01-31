New Morning-After Hangover Herbal Remedy Raises the Bar on Indiegogo

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2018 --The Sunday Morning Pharmaceuticals group will be launching am Indiegogo campaign for their flagship product, Sunday Mornings Hangover Helper on January 30th. Set to run for 30 days, the campaign seeks to raise $10000 for marketing and ongoing product development, and will allow persons to secure multiple packages of the herbal-based remedy for as little as $19 USD (early bird special), each containing their proprietary powdered mix and two capsules.



Unlike current products on the market that require ingestion prior to drinking, while drinking, or before going to bed, Hangover Helper was designed to be taken the morning after, effectively serving as a 'Plan B' for intoxication. Created, compounded, and packaged in the U.S. by a registered pharmacist, this FDA-compliant herbal and homeopathic hangover relief and rehydration formula contains an effective mix of organic nutrients and compounds, including vitamins A, B, C, D, E, B6 and B12, and minerals riboflavin, niacin, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, zinc, sodium, potassium and an advanced form of thiamine called sulbutiamine.



This blend is combined with additional ingredients white willow bark extract for headache relief, artichoke leaf extract to reduce symptoms of heartburn, and dihydromyricetin, an herbal extract that helps protect the brain and liver from alcoholic byproducts. Sunday Mornings' combination of vitamins, electrolytes, ancient herbal extracts and homeopathic remedies facilitate a four-pronged scientific approach toward hangovers.



"Statistics show that while an average person may suffer from a hangover after as many as four or five drinks, others may experience it with as little as two or three," explained Agazanof. "There's a genuine need for a remedy like ours in the marketplace, whether you're a college student after a frat party or a business professional after one too many cocktails at happy hour or company business function. We're glad to fill that niche by offering an herbal, vitamin-rich product that allows customers to be Sunday Morning Heroes after an night of drinking'.



Persons can visit the campaign pre-launch page for specials and to learn more at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sunday-mornings-hangover-helper/coming_soon.



Sunday Morning Pharmaceuticals is a Los Angeles based group created by seven-year-pharmacist Sean Agazanof, that seeks to provide more effective herbal based remedies for everyday health problems.



Visit http://www.sundaymorningpharma.com or watch a video here: https://youtu.be/0y4dbxheufc to learn more.