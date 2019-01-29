New Music Distribution Model OohYah! Upends Greed to Stream Tunes to Fans and Cash to Creators

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --Be it garage bands, independent artists, or iconic superstars, these are the oracles that pour over music to inform and inspire. So why do mega companies and streaming services take the money and run every time a tune is downloaded or a subscription is paid? Answer: unfair market share and greed. Until now that is thanks to the launch of a new music distribution model called OohYah!. Like a renegade, they don't pay artists pennies on the dollar for music. Instead, they let fans pay them directly and take a small percentage of each transaction. Welcome to the revolution called fairness.



Similar to the crowdfunding model, OohYah! puts artists in the driver's seat. Pricing is always set by the musician, and secure transactions are paid out monthly via PayPal. Most importantly, creative freedom is protected.



So how does this great equalizer work? As easy as 1,2,3.



1. Fans join free and subscribe to an artist.

2. To access music, they pay a monthly fee set by that artist.

3. Artists pay OohYah! a small fee.



For more information visit http://www.OohYah.com.



About OohYah!

OohYah! is an artist-centric music streaming platform.



