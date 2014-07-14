New Music Site Offers Once-in-a-Lifetime Promotional Opportunity for Performers Around the World

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --Disruptive music startup TubeTnr, a new site where young artists can show off their talent in a safe and non-bullying environment, is excited to announce an open competition to find its first group of star performers and officially launch the site. The only things required to enter the contest are musical talent and a willingness to share it with others.



“Our desire was to provide a platform where good talent could rise to the top in a safe, friendly, and encouraging environment,” says co-founder Bob McTavish. “Most of all, we wanted to be inclusive, so that everyone who wanted to participate would be able to.”



To join the TubeTnr community and enter the competition, artists submit a clip from a video or audio performance, which is showcased along with other performances in the same genre. All TubeTnr users can then view the clips and cheer on their favorites. The first twenty artists to garner the winning number of cheers will be featured on TubeTnr’s Stage Page and have their work promoted to bloggers and on TubeTnr’s social media. In addition, they will receive a $10 iTunes gift card and honorary First Adopter Awards, and enjoy bragging rights as one of the first TubeTnr members to earn a Stage.



While there will be winners in the competition, McTavish is quick to point out that there are no losers on TubeTnr. “Most of all, we wanted to create a fun and mutually supportive creative community,” he says. “No one ever gets eliminated and everyone is equal. Performance should be about more than who’s the best. There’s an inherent joy in artistic creation and our goal is to give people a space to share that quintessentially human experience.”



About TubeTnr

TubeTnr was developed over the past year by an international team of programmers, designers, video producers, managers, engineers, and administrators from Asia, South Africa, Europe, Australia, and the U.S. While initially focusing on music, TubeTnr will gradually be expanded to other genres, including art, design, fashion, and sports. The site is currently available in a desktop version with and iOS uploader. The Android app is slated to roll out soon.



For more information, please visit www.tubetnr.com.

Media Contact: media@tubetnr.com +1 (212) 804-8770