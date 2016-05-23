New Music Video: Jackson Hole Teenagers Release Music Video on Cell Phone Safety

Teton Village, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --Environmental Health Trust (EHT) releases award-winning music video of Aspen Jacquet's "A Little Chat." Directed and produced by Peter Prestrud of Alarm Clock Films, shot in beautiful Jackson Hole WY, starring EHT Grand Prize 2015 Practice Safe Tech Contest Winner singer songwriter Jacquet plus several teenagers from Jackson Hole High School. The video will be screened at the Jackson Hole High School Talent Show on May 23, 2016. The song is about safer ways to use cell phones and specifically, how to reduce radiation exposure.



"This is an issue that is close to home because I'm around young adults every day all day who use technology unsafely. They text and drive, they put their cell phones in their pants pocket and up to their ears. Because of this, I was really motivated to write a song about little ways that can make a big difference when it comes to keeping themselves safe where technology is concerned." -Aspen Jacquet



The music video features Jacquet singing how she always "uses a headset," "keeps my phone off my body" and would "Never post anything my grammy wouldn't want to see."



"Our hope is that Aspen Jacquet's song will inspire teenagers far and wide to practice safer technology. Today's teenagers are most at risk as they will have a lifetime of exposure to cell phone radiation," states Devra Davis PhD, President of EHT. Davis points to Swedish research finding much higher risks for malignant brain cancer in those who started using mobile phones as teens, in comparison to adults who started using cell phones in adulthood.



The video also features EHT scientific animations of cell phone radiation absorbed by the brains of children. "These animations provide a powerful visual image of how this invisible radiation actually penetrates and is absorbed by brains," says Davis. "Research shows that cell phone radiation is absorbed more deeply in a child brain than an adult brain. As every parent appreciates, teenagers' brains are not fully mature and it makes sense to take special steps to protect them socially and physically. Keeping a distance between your brain and the cell phone, as Aspen describes in this song, significantly reduces your exposure to this radiation."



Watch "A Little Chat" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2DUXeiz9XQ&feature=youtu.be



"A Little Chat" is teenager-made and teenager-directed, and is available for use by schools, local theatres and television programs with acknowledgement of EHT production. Information about how to launch a similar program in your school system and other programs is available at www.ehtrust.org.



Aspen Jacquet is a singer songwriter from Jackson Hole, Wyoming and a senior at Jackson Hole High School. At age 8 she started playing the guitar, which led her to start writing songs at age 10. In her free time, she loves playing the guitar, doing musical theater and playing the piano and ukulele. Recently, Aspen had the Honor of singing one of her original songs at TEDxJackson and winning the Jackson Hole Live Music Scholarship, which she plans to use to record her first EP this year. She grew up being educated on the importance of using technology safely by her mother.



Peter Prestrud, a Jackson Hole High School honors student, is an award-winning filmmaker who started making films when he was nine years old. At age 12, encouraged by mentors, he launched his film company Alarm Clock Films. Alarm Clock Films also created Stop Texting and Driving as their Special Mention entry to the Practice Safe Tech Contest.



Alarm Clock Films is a small cinematic production house with a global reach. "We have diverse abilities ranging from cinematic corporate productions to music videos. The company aspires to provide services of the highest quality. Our unique abilities, technology and customer care allow us to make videos that tell great visual stories and help organizations and artists be more successful."



About EHT

EHT is a Jackson Hole based 501 C 3 non-profit that functions as a virtual think tank to conduct cutting-edge research on environmental health risks with some of the world's top researchers and also develops innovative ways to educate and motivate parents, health professionals and students about why and how to reduce those risks. EHT educates individuals, health professionals and communities about controllable environmental health risks and policy changes needed to reduce those risks. Currently, EHT is addressing health concerns about cell phones and wireless and recommends reducing exposure to reduce risk. The Environmental Health Trust maintains a regularly updated database of worldwide precautionary policies as over a dozen countries recommend reducing wireless exposure to children. Please sign up for our newsletter, visit EHtrust.org and on Facebook.



Watch "A Little Chat" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2DUXeiz9XQ&feature=youtu.be



For further interviews please contact Janet Vasquez/JV Public Relations NY/212-645-5498



References



Hardell, Lennart, and Michael Carlberg. "Mobile Phone and Cordless Phone Use and the Risk for Glioma – Analysis of Pooled Case-Control Studies in Sweden, 1997–2003 and 2007–2009." Pathophysiology 22, no. 1 (January 3, 2015): 1–13. doi:10.1016/j.pathophys.2014.10.001.



Hardell, Lennart. "Pooled Analysis of Case-Control Studies on Acoustic Neuroma Diagnosed 1997-2003 and 2007-2009 and Use of Mobile and Cordless Phones." International Journal of Oncology, July 22, 2013. doi:10.3892/ijo.2013.2025.



Fernandez-Rodriguez, C.E.; De Salles, A.A.A.; Davis, D.L., "Dosimetric Simulations of Brain Absorption of Mobile Phone Radiation–The Relationship Between psSAR and Age," in Access, IEEE , vol.3, no., pp.2425-2430, 2015 doi: 10.1109/ACCESS.2015.2502900



Morgan LL, Miller AB, Sasco A, Davis DL, Mobile phone radiation causes brain tumors and should be classified as a probable human carcinogen (2A) (review). International Journal of Oncology, 2015 May;46(5):1865-71. Epub 2015 Feb 25.



Morris, R.D.; Morgan, L.L.; Davis, D.L., "Children Absorb Higher Doses of Radio Frequency Electromagnetic Radiation From Mobile Phones Than Adults," in Access, IEEE , vol.3, no., pp.2379-2387, 2015 doi: 10.1109/ACCESS.2015.2478701



Redmayne M. International policy and advisory response regarding children's exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF). Electromagn Biol Med. 2015 Jun 19:1-9.