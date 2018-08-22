New Natural Dog Bed Offers Dogs a Healthy, Comfortable Night's Rest

Central, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --Recognizing the lack of available options for pet owners, the creators of the DreamCastle dog bed set out to make a natural, luxurious, and convenient alternative to today's conventional dog bedding products. They succeeded with a 100% natural bed that dogs love to sleep on and that offers pet owners peace of mind, knowing their best friend is getting the best sleep possible on safe, chemical-free bedding.



Studies show that dogs sleep 12 hours a day, which means they spend a lot of time on their beds. "The problem is," says DreamCastle founder, Alex Chandra, "most dog beds are filled with polyester or a synthetic foam. Sleeping on the beds is exposing people's pets to the chemicals these materials are treated with. Even with a natural cotton cover, the chemical-laden filling still makes up about 99% of the bed and can negatively impact the dog's health."



This is an even more serious issue with dogs who have sensitive skin, dry skin, or allergies. Synthetic bedding can irritate the skin, causing itching and redness.



The DreamCastle dog bed, on the other hand, is filled with pure kapok fiber and is covered with a 100% natural cotton slipcover. The bed is both chemical-free and eco-friendly. Kapok is an ultra-soft, sustainable fiber that comes from Java, Indonesia. It is manually cleaned and sorted before being shipped and used to fill the DreamCastle mattress.



As a result, the bed is naturally hypoallergenic. It is breathable and moisture-repellant, helping dogs to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Kapok is also an odorless fiber that resists clumping, which is why it is ideal as a bedding filler. It creates a gentle, cloud-like feel that adapts to the dog's body, helping canine companions get an incredible sleep.



The DreamCastle dog bed was also made with the pet owner in mind. It's lightweight, making it easy to move around the house. To ensure easy maintenance, it comes with a removable cover that owners can throw in the washing machine to clean.



Even making the bed look great in the home is an effortless process. Owners can choose multiple cover designs and then switch the cover when moving the bed to a different room or simply to enjoy a different aesthetic.



To help bring this supportive, sustainable natural dog bed to pet owners around the globe, the creators of DreamCastle are launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help raise funds. Backers can support the project and, in return, take advantage of generous discounts on the Sleeper Bed Mattress and Bed Cover. DreamCastle expects to ship the dog beds in November of this year.



To learn more or to contribute to the campaign, visit the DreamCastle Kickstarter page.