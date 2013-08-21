Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2013 --When it comes to preventing heat stress, avoiding heat stroke and other conditions caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures, it is essential to keep the head and back of the neck cool. Cools As Ice Caps and Flaps, the newest product released from Long Tail Products, provide a simple-but-effective method for lowering body temperature by allowing wearers to directly apply cold to the back of a neck.



The neck contains pulse points, areas where the pulse can be felt because blood vessels are close to the surface of the skin. This means blood and body temperature can be lowered by applying a cooling method such as Cool As Ice Caps or Flaps to the area.



The Cool As Ice Cap comes with a washable and durable flap attached to the back of the hat. The wearer puts ice inside the flap’s pouch which provides up to ninety minutes of cooling to the back of the neck and head. The Cool As Ice Cap Plus includes a reusable gel ice pack.



The Cool As Ice Flap and the Cool As Ice Flap Plus, which comes with a reusable gel pack, allow users to attach a cooling flap to the back of any ball cap, bike helmet or hard hat.



“People with medical conditions such as Lupus, heat sensitivity and Multiple Sclerosis can use Cool As Ice Caps and Flaps to find relief and avoid putting their health at risk.” Said Bryan Daigle, CEO of Long Tail Products. “It’s also a great device for the elderly or anyone who might have heat sensitivity as cooling your head and neck cools off your entire body.”



All Cool As Ice Caps and Flaps come with a one hundred percent money-back, customer satisfaction guarantee and a one-year warranty. The caps and flaps are available at www.coolasicecaps.com and www.amazon.com. They come in a variety of colors. Prices range from $9.95 for the Cool As Ice Flap and go up to $17.95 for the Cool As Ice Cap Plus.



