Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2020 --As an active member of the Salt Lake City business community, the Nexus team knows how important it is to grow and develop as a business over time - and they are doing just that.



Nexus is proud to announce that its ever-growing team of IT experts has expanded into a new office space:



INDUSTRY SLC

650 S 500 W Suite #193

Salt Lake City, UT 84104



Thanks to their ongoing success and subsequent expansion, Nexus needed more room to grow as a business.



3 Ways This New Office Will Benefit Clientele



People may see the headline and think, "so they're getting an office, good for them, but what does this have to do with me?"



First of all, Nexus wants the Salt Lake City community to know where they are located in case businesses ever need (or want) to meet Nexus face to face. In fact, that's one of the reasons they have moved — to offer clients face-to-face meetings with technology professionals in an environment that is familiar, so they feel welcome and comfortable. Nexus believes this will cultivate strategic personal interactions to ensure they can get what's needed as efficiently as possible.



Additionally, this move will only help to further raise the quality of service already offered to clients. Here's how:



1. Nexus is Growing Their Team: The local area is filled with exceptionally talented individuals. In the new space, Nexus IT Consultants will be able to accommodate them, meaning more experts to take care of clients.



2. They are Improving Workplace Culture: The new space offers significantly more room for collaboration and gatherings; on top of state-of-the-art amenities such as large kitchens, outdoor areas, and a dog-friendly environment aimed towards keeping morale higher than ever.



All of this will make for more satisfied employees, and in turn, more satisfied clients.



3. They are Improving Their Ability to Fulfill Orders: Nexus is now much closer to their warehouse, ensuring rapid turnaround time for clients' orders.



All of This Is Really Thanks to Clients



Nexus IT Consultants would like to take this opportunity to recognize that their growth is largely due to their awesome clients and community. They know success comes down to the relationships built, none of which would exist if businesses hadn't decided to partner with Nexus.



Throughout their time in the business, clients have helped NExus become what it is today. They have given Nexus the opportunity to develop and hone their approach to IT services, which, in turn, has helped provide a superior service for other businesses.



Nexus values their partner's feedback and encourages all to reach out at any time. Further input will help improve what the Nexus team provides and ensure continued growth.



Nexus wants to welcome the community into their new space for a night of fun on October 8th. The event is private due to intentions of hosting a COVID safe evening so please watch social media for a limited amount of tickets that will be made available.



Nexus IT Consultants LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexus-it-consultants/



Earl Foote, CEO of Nexus IT Consultants: https://www.linkedin.com/in/earlfoote/



Contact:

Earl Foote

EARL@NEXUSITC.NET

(801) 839-7006



Website:

https://www.nexusitc.net/