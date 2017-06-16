New Night Hawk Mirror Dashcam with Super Night Vision and Co-Pilot Warning Technology Prevents Accidents Too

Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2017 --Eye On Road, an innovator of recording and accident prevention devices, is introducing the Night Hawk Mirror Dashcam with Super Night Vision, 1296 P recording, and Co-Pilot Warning Technology to help prevent accidents.



Dashcams are great for protection from wrongful tickets and lawsuits after an accident. But what if it could have been prevented in the first place?



The Eye on Road Night Hawk is different from current dashcams on the market because of it's faster performance, advanced night vision enhancement and accident prevention technologies.



SUPER NIGHT VISION



The new Super Night Vision camera has the highest picture resolution at 1296 Pixels, and enhancements up to 45% - especially at night. It automatically switches from daylight to night recording modes. Other dashcams that claim to have night vision just increase the brightness but wash out the picture. They use infrared LED's to light up the picture but that range is limited.



CO-PILOT WARNING TECHNOLOGY



Older warning systems fail to work at night because they need a well-lit view to "see". The Super Night Vision helps the artificial intelligence Co-Pilot Warning Technology to work day and night to prevent lane drifting and following too close - the 2 leading causes for accidents.



The latest chip based algorithms ensure the fastest response times, and unlike older technologies, the Lane Drift Warning System is adjustable according to the size of your vehicle (exclusive feature). The Safe Distance Warning shows the actual distance from the car in front on the 5 inch LCD monitor.



170 + 90 DEGREES RECORDING



Both the front and 2nd cameras record simultaneously on 2 separate channels and show in a picture in picture or full screen display. The 2nd camera can also be used inside a taxi or school bus for security.



Night Hawk has a long list of features and is designed to be easily installed by just clipping over existing rearview mirrors and plugging into a cigarette adapter.



DESIGNED FOR ALL DRIVERS



Night Hawk is for new or experienced drivers, professional drivers, businesses, and anyone with assets to protect. It can help prevent accidents from inexperience, distraction, or fatigue. The extra sharp 1296 Pixels makes it the clearest eyewitness - even at night.



AVAILABILITY



The suggested retail price of the Night Hawk is $280, and is available at its exclusive distributor in June at a special discounted price of $168. Eye On Road is also currently taking pre-orders for August delivery at steep discounted prices as low as $90.



Visit www.eyeonroad.com for more details on the Night Hawk and ordering information.



About Eye On Road

Eye On Road is an innovator of recording and accident prevention devices. Its design team is based in Florida USA and has factories in Asia. Since 2015, it has been distributing dashcams to wholesalers in the USA.



The Night Hawk was developed to not only record video clearly day and night, but also prevent accidents from happening due to the two most common causes - lane drifting from distracted or tired drivers, and following too close.



www.eyeonroad.com