Skane, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --As of today, there is a new, accessible, and affordable addition to the popular and expanding section of tools for emotional wellness. It is an online service that offers easy-to-use interactive programs that are based on well-researched and effective methods.



We are living in a high-demand society with high levels of stress that easily trigger emotional and psychological vulnerabilities. At the same time, people are eager to affect their own well-being as much as possible. Therefore,Annette Andersson, the founder of Live Grow Enjoy, has created an online service that teaches people about the most common thought errors and stumbling blocks and makes it easy and enjoyable to learn new skills and habits that support emotional wellness.



Annette Andersson, who has an engineering background and a passionate interest for emotional well-being, says her aim is to offer an appealing platform for everybody that wants to take advantage of the research findings in psychology, neuroscience, and cognition that can help you be happier, healthier, and more resilient.



"As we know that one of the keys to lasting effects on our emotional well-being is consistent practice, I wanted to create a supporting aid that guides people on their journey to change," says Annette Andersson.



There are programs that help you break negative thought patterns, increase self-esteem, and reinforce your optimism and enjoyment of life. They are constructed to give you a good foundation for emotional well-being and resilience. Live Grow Enjoy is a subscription-based digital service with a monthly fee of €8.0, that gives you access to all the programs and additional services. The programs are currently available in English and can be used on all devices with internet access. They are designed to work well on both large and small screens.



Live Grow Enjoy is an online emotional wellness service with the aim to make it easy, convenient, and affordable for everyone to increase their emotional well-being with lasting results. By combining well-proven psychological techniques with interactive technology and a welcoming design Live Grow Enjoy makes it easy to take advantage of research findings in psychology, neuroscience, and cognition that can help you be happier, healthier, and more resilient.