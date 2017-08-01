New Online Marketplace Raising Money to Help the Low Income

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Astonishingly, at present 8.3% of the entire US adult population is currently a direct sales representative; that's almost 1 out of every 10 adults in the US. The direct selling industry pays more than $40 Billion dollars each year to low-income independent sales representatives in sales commission. Go Fish Marketplace is quick to point out, that amount is more than the yearly giving of all 200 of the top 200 US charities combined.



Go Fish is an innovative e-commerce 2.0 consumer product marketplace that has been designed to assist individuals by helping them develop a steady source of earnings via re-selling products online. Most importantly, the individuals can do this without any existing resources, capital, credit, education, connections, or a track record.



On the customer side, Go Fish Marketplace is an excellent platform for the online shoppers as it puts "people" back into the ecommerce equation by allowing customers to interact with Go Fish's Personal Online Shopping Assistants via a custom face-to-face-video interface. Online shopping experience at Go Fish will be second to none because the personal shopping assistants/independent sales reps will get to know a customer's full preferences over time. At Go Fish, anyone can sign-up to become an Independent Sales Rep and earn as high as 50% commission without ever leaving their couch.



All other existing direct sales pathways require the would-be independent sales reps to pay money just to join, restrict themselves to selling a dictated and limited product line, "pound the pavement," and hold awkward product parties in their home with strangers just to sell the products. But at Go Fish everyone joins for free and is instantly given their own products website and back-end management website where they can sell any products in the entire marketplace via the face-to-face-video interface to interface with customers from thousands of miles away.



Go Fish Marketplace is the brainchild of Joseph M. Baliva, a hard-working, trial by fire, 4th generation entrepreneur that overcame breaking his back, put himself through college, overcame & cured a fatal illness through his own research while starting Go Fish, and bootstrapped his first company himself straight through the great recession to ultimate victory of closing repeat quarter of a million-dollar individual orders using only a website and a cell phone. Now he seeks to use the knowledge that he learned through his hardship to disrupt the e-commerce and direct sales industry while helping as many low-income people as possible achieve financial freedom like he did.



Joseph has thus far financed the building of Go Fish by himself, but he just started an equity crowdfunding campaign via StartEngine to raise $1.07 Million to take Go Fish Marketplace to the next level. The minimum investment amount for this campaign is only $100.



To find out more, please visit: http://bit.ly/2tDn7nN



The Go Fish Marketplace website is: https://www.gofishmarketplace.com/