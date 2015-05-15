New Online Matchmaking Service Connects Event Organizers and Sponsors

Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --A new online matchmaking service offers an innovative platform connecting people who are staging events with businesses willing to sponsor those events.



7Digital LLC has just launched the new website http://www.endorsevent.com which can take the financial sting out of the cost of events ranging from weddings, to baby showers, Bar Mitzvahs and beyond, including bigger events such as concerts and conferences.



Company founder, Amber Stradford, who got the idea for the site after reading an article about a couple getting sponsors for their wedding, says that Endorsevent.com is the only place where organizers and brands can negotiate not only for monetary contributions but also for in-kind donations.



Initially Stradford began building a site for wedding planners knowing that the high cost of weddings—an average of $25,200—led many couples to skimp on their big day, DIY it, or take on crippling debt. After getting huge interest Stradford dramatically expanded her plans to include other events.



Stradford said, "When we got an overwhelming response from non-profits and small agencies I decided that I wanted to make the platform flexible enough to accommodate event organizers of all types. At the same time I noticed that a lot of brands were interested in sponsoring events of all sizes but couldn't filter the big volume of applicants, especially if sponsorship opportunities were opened up to individuals. Endorsevent.com makes it easy for them."



How does it work? Every aspect of a wedding, for instance, can be tastefully and non-intrusively sponsored, from the invitations to the flowers. The event organizers, in turn, could promote the brand with logos on invitations and vases as well as social media praise.



Added Stradford, "My goal is to be the company that revolutionizes event planning, the company that best understands and satisfies event sponsorship needs not just in the U.S. but globally. I want to provide the most reliable platform that helps event organizers and brands post, explore and secure experiential marketing opportunities through sponsorship."



"Right now we've launched 1.0 which helps event organizers better organize, streamline and apply for sponsorship while also helping brands better filter through experiential marketing opportunities based on their needs. However, what's even more exciting is all of the additional features and integrations we have on our product roadmap to further support organizers and brands."



Endorsevent is already gaining acclaim. Killerstartups.com featured the site saying it had "huge potential" and added, "I've been waiting for startups to prove me right that technology is about to open the floodgates on micro-philanthropy and micro-sponsorship. As the logistics become automated and platforms like Endorsevent more visible, it should be easier for small businesses and individuals to help one another. Show us how it's done, Endorsevent!"



For more information please visit: http://www.endorsevent.com



About Endorsevent.com

Founded in 2014, Endorsevent's missions is to provide a reliable platform that helps event organizers and brands post, explore and secure experiential marketing opportunities through sponsorship. Any event organizer can sign up for Endorsevent and exchange advertising at their event for corporate product, service or monetary contributions. Endorsevent is a property of 7Digital LLC, headquartered in Bethesda, MD.



