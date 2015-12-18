New Online Resource Provides Guidance, Advice on Crafting College Essays

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2015 --A new website is offering a comprehensive information portal for college students seeking help on crafting the best college essays.



Direct Me Web (www.directmeweb.com) serves as a guide to different kinds of essays along with free sample essays of all types, including persuasive essays, narrative essays, argumentative essays, informal or personal essays, response essays, exploratory essays, definition essays, critical essays and many other types of writing for college students.



Direct Me Web directs college students to a wide range of useful resources that will help them understand and master college-level composition. Lessons and articles cover many topics, from how to understand types of writing (definition, classification, description, compare and contrast, sequence, cause and effect and so on) to a breakdown of the different kinds of essays students at colleges and universities of all sizes might be expected to write in a composition class. Sample essays provide students with useful models for how to craft essays that will meet and exceed their professors' expectations and earn them winning grades.



Selecting a mature, college-level paper topic is often one of the most difficult parts of writing a grade-A essay. With this in mind, Direct Me Web also offers access to resources on how to pick a strong essay topic and how to develop a thesis statement that works. Other resources include how to read assignments, how to structure an essay and how to make a detailed outline, how to craft a compelling conclusion and much more.



"Direct Me Web enables students to access quality college essay resources that will help them write better essays," said Ashley Toevs, spokesperson for Direct Me Web. "The service is entirely free by design so that more students can access these rich resources for improving their writing. Our goal is to be the world's number one essay directory."



In addition to providing access to extensive information about the college essay, Direct Me Web is also a resource for GED preparation and tips for taking the ACT. The site also has a blogroll with links to the best college essay blogs on the web.



