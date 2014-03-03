Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2014 --The government of Saudi Arabia has a vision for its nation, in that it is attempting to diversify away from oil-based economy and create opportunities elsewhere, such as the construction industry. Among other ideas, it has developed the Saudi Railway Master Plan, projected to cost SAR 63.0 billion (US $17 billion) and to be completed by 2025. The forecast-period outlook for construction in Saudi Arabia remains positive due to population growth, increasing levels of disposable income and urbanization, improving consumer and investor confidence, and enhancements in regional and global economic conditions.



With the rising population, Saudi Arabia is facing a housing shortage, and currently demand is outstripping supply with a current deficit of 730,000, which is expected to grow. The government is promoting various housing projects throughout the country, but Saudi Arabia’s huge housing deficit and growing population will provide lucrative opportunities for residential housing developers over the forecast period (2013-17). Construction in Saudi Arabia, therefore, is bound to increase.



Furthermore, the government passed a mortgage law in July 2012 in order to create better cooperation between banks and borrowers and offer more mortgage loans to citizens. It is hoped that banks will offer loans to a wider variety of the population and thus encourage more potential buyers to purchase new houses.



With the holy cities of Mecca and Medina attracting increasing numbers of religious tourists, large international hotel chains are seizing upon the opportunity to build here. For example, Hilton plans to open 14 new hotels in Saudi Arabia, six of which are to be developed in Mecca, all of which are providing much stimulus for the construction industry in Saudi Arabia.



