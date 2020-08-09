Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2020 --New opportunities for the traditional chemical industry



The chemical industry occupies an essential position in the national economy, which is the primary and pillar industry in many countries and a traditional industrial industry with a considerable history.



In Jiangbei New Area, Nanjing, there is a national-level chemical industrial park with a planned area of 45 square kilometers, which is the second key petrochemical base in China after Shanghai. The park takes ethylene, acetic acid and mercury chloride as the three pillar industries, and carries out in-depth cooperation with the world's petrochemical giants.



Today, the park has been renamed Nanjing Jiangbei New Material Science and Technology Park (from now on referred to as "New Material Park"). As an essential industrial transformation and innovation development platform in the Jiangbei New Area, the New Material Park has built a new material export innovation demonstration base in Nanjing, a new material industry (chemical industry) collaborative innovation base for further stuff in Jiangsu Province, and the National Torch Nanjing Chemical New Material Special Industry Base through the development of new materials, biomedicine and other emerging industries, and established the Nanjing Chemical New Material Public Technology Service Platform to assist the innovation and development of enterprises in the industry.



World-class chemical bases in the US Gulf of Mexico, South Korea's coastal port areas, and Germany's Rhine River are all focused on investment and integrated management to maximize the sharing of raw material supply and reduce the production costs of petroleum and petrochemical products, thereby improving the enterprise competitiveness. These chemical companies generally regard the capabilities of research, development, and innovation as their core strength.



Compared with developed countries, the development level of China's petrochemical industry is still at the low end of the industrial value chain. About upgrading and reconstruction of the traditional chemical industry, building green and smart chemical industry is a transformation path that can be used for reference.



Taking chemical logistics as an example, 30% of China's road traffic is transported by liquid chemical products. These products are far away from people's daily lives, but they are closely related to the economy and growth of the entire world. By the end of 2018, China's chemical logistics market share was around 1.4 trillion. In the existing chemical industry, all hazardous chemicals need to be transported through particular logistics, which has led to the development of dangerous chemicals transportation business.



Jiangbei New Area has created a B2B e-commerce platform focused on liquid chemicals and an AUV smart logistics platform, which divides the circulation of liquid products in the chemical industry into three links: transaction, delivery, and delivery. Along with these three core links and scenarios, using the Internet as the primary technical means to provide corresponding solutions to achieve accurate matching of liquid chemical products and transportation services could make the transportation of hazardous chemicals as convenient as online car-hailing.



The transformation and upgrading practice of using technology to create industrial value like this is just a microcosm of the transformation and upgrading of the chemical industry in Jiangbei New Area.



In 2018, Jiangbei New Area proposed an action plan for "optimizing industrial layout, standardizing industrial construction, and upgrading industrial structure." Under the guidance of this action plan, the chemical industrial park in Jiangbei New Area will further promote the transformation of the chemical industry in the garage into a green, safe, low-carbon, intelligent, and sustainable direction, and create a domestic chemical demonstration zone of green development.



In 2019, among the top 30 chemical parks in China, the New Material Park ranked third, and its economic quality and total profit ranked first in similar parks in the country. The industrial development of the Jiangbei New Area will also be supported by the transformation of the petrochemical industry to realize the change from the traditional heavy chemical industry to a new type of industrial cluster with advanced technology and apparent characteristics.



Jiangbei New Area, with its natural geographical advantages, industrial foundation, and talent advantages, will become a bright pearl on the side of the Yangtze River in the future high-tech industry. The transformation and development of traditional industries in Jiangbei New Area will also truly change the format of China's traditional chemical industry.



