New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --The New Orleans maritime lawyers at The Lambert Firm recently launched a new section of their website to better assist maritime clients.



“There are a lot of maritime and offshore workers in Louisiana and throughout the Gulf Coast region who don’t really understand their legal rights when they get injured,” said Hugh Lambert, a Louisiana maritime attorney and founder of the law firm. “We wanted to give them the best and most complete information possible.”



The site can be found on the web at www.thelambertfirm.com/personal-injury/maritime-law. Among the highlights of this section are informational pages for maritime laws, including:



- The Jones Act

- The Death on the High Seas Act (DOHSA)

- The Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act (LHWCA)

- The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA)



Injured offshore and maritime workers can also find answers to commonly asked questions, such as:



- What are my rights if I have been injured offshore?

- What kind of damages can I recover under the Jones Act?

- I have been hurt offshore What do I do?



“Maritime work can be incredibly dangerous,” Hugh Lambert said. “Even if you haven’t been injured, the potential for a future injury is higher than for many other lines of work. It’s important to know your rights if an accident ever happens, and we are proud that our site can help with that.”



The Lambert Firm has been fighting for the legal rights of maritime workers in Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region for more than 35 years. As New Orleans personal injury attorneys, they work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they do not get paid until and unless their clients do.



The firm also handles a wide range of other personal injury claims, including car and truck accidents, and e-cigarette injuries. They also assist clients in business law issues, mass torts and whistleblower claims.



If you’ve been injured or a loved one killed in a maritime or offshore accident, contact the New Orleans offshore injury attorneys at The Lambert Firm today to get experienced legal assistance.