New Orleans Marriage Proposal Planner Is Helping Couples Plan the Perfect Holiday Season Proposal

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --More than 2.3 million couples got married in 2016 in the USA. However, according to reports that figure could have increased by more than 30 percent if the marriage proposal were not such a disaster. Reports have also stated that nearly half of marriage proposals were not special or unforgettable, spoiling one of the most important days in a couple's life. Project Proposal, a New Orleans wedding proposal planning company aims to help men and women plan the perfect proposal that they will never forget.



One of the biggest reasons women turn down their partner when they propose is due to the lack of imagination, romance, and planning. Failed proposals include proposing in the middle of a parking lot, in a food court, at a basketball game, or in front of friends. When a woman is proposed to, they want to feel special and remember that moment for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, many men lack the knowledge and understanding, which can at times turn what should be a special day into an awkward moment.



Project Proposal who aim to take the stress out of popping the question has been credited for helping couples to plan the perfect marriage proposal where the only answer was given is yes. This holiday season the marriage planning expert aims to give women the perfect present by helping men bring joy into their lives with a marriage proposal they will never forget.



A spokeswoman for Project Proposal said: "We understand how difficult it is for a person to plan the perfect marriage proposal, we also understand how many couples feel let down when their partner proposes to them. That is why we plan to make this holiday season special with a marriage proposal that will light up their lives."



Although Project Proposal is based in New Orleans, the wedding planning expert is helping couples all over the world to get their marriage proposal just right. The company aims to make New Orleans one of the most romantic places in the USA for couples to propose and get married, and with the number of couples that have visited the city in Louisiana, Project Proposal are well on their way with their mission.



The marriage planning expert not only makes the day more special, their marriage proposal services helps those planning to propose to do so in a more affordable manner with their contacts. There are many packages to choose from including French Quarter Horse-Drawn Carriage Proposal (http://projectproposalnola.com/pricing/), Picnic in the Park Package, and New Orleans Plantation Proposal. Unique packages can also be put together to make the day unforgettable; nothing is impossible according to Project Proposal.



To learn more about the New Orleans marriage proposal expert and why they have become one of the most recommended in the USA, please visit http://projectproposalnola.com



About Project Proposal

Project Proposal's owner, Stacey Asaro, grew up surrounded by picture-perfect weddings at her parents' Southern Oaks Plantation in New Orleans. That magical backdrop propelled her toward a life and career focused on romance and relationships.



Stacey has spent years planning and coordinating weddings of all sizes in and around New Orleans.