Beyond Mardi Gras 2015: 10 Best Tours in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --Mardi Gras takes place in New Orleans, LA, one of the most historically rich cities in the United States. Brimming with eclectic food, architecture, and natural landscapes, New Orleans offers much more than its annual Mardi Gras parades and festivities. Tripshock.com offers dozens of unique New Orleans excursions, dining experiences, and historical visits in popular destinations across the United States. Using such factors as proximity, affordability, exposure to culture, family friendliness, and user reviews, Tripshock.com has compiled a list of the top 10 best New Orleans tours for Mardi Gras attendees looking to experience the full extent of what the city has to offer!



1) Dinner Jazz Cruise



Hitch a ride on a real steam-powered passenger paddle boat for an authentic New Orleans experience of a lifetime. Follow in the footsteps of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn by cruising the Mighty Mississippi and taking in the sights of the beautiful Gulf Coast, including historical landmarks and native sceneries. As if the sights were not enough, look forward to a genuine New Orleans Jazz band performing popular Spice Jazz tunes, and a delicious creole meal that gives each diner an idea of why New Orleans is nicknamed the "City of the Chefs"!



2) Hop On Hop Off Tour



Excited to see the city but not sure where to start? Try a New Orleans Hop On Hop Off Bus Tour aboard a classic Double-Decker, One-Top Bus! Each bus ride is accompanied by guided commentary and stops at New Orleans' most popular sites. One ticket lasts multiple days, and includes discounts, deals, and escorted walking tours of the French Quarter and Garden District.



3) Oak Alley Plantation



Some of the lushest historical content New Orleans has to offer is in its many Plantations that pepper the city and surrounding region. Among these Plantations, "Oak Alley" stands among the most revered and celebrated. Featured in both literature and modern Cinema, the beauty and elegance of Oak Alley Plantation is rivaled only by the estate's historical value. Take a guided tour of Oak Alley that includes transportation and meal options.



4) Segway Tour



Tour some of the country's oldest sights on one of its newest transportation technologies; the Segway. Travel through Jackson Square, Bourbon Street, the French Quarter, and much more on an easy to use Segway transportation device. Fall in love with New Orleans while experiencing a whole new way to move during a Segway Tour.



5) Laura Plantation



Every New Orleans district is accompanied by its own unique design, feel, and culture; the same goes for the many Plantations. This is why the Laura Plantation was added to the top 10 list of New Orleans tours. The Plantation hosts a multitude of remarkable structures that deliver vivid insight into 19th century plantation life. Guided tours and narrated motor coach transportation are offered with admission to the property, as are stunning views and priceless education in a forgotten way of life.



6) Swamp & Bayou Tour



Ever wondered what it's like to be born on the bayou? It is possible in New Orleans, with a genuine Louisiana back-country Swamp Tour. Take a ride through swamps and bayous while exploring the natural habitat of the many reptiles, fish, birds, and mammals that reside within them. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city for an afternoon with one of the more family-friendly activities on the top 10 list.



7) Cocktail Walking Tour



When it comes to specialty bars and drinks, no place does it like New Orleans. Take a guided tour through the French Quarter to experience a taste of the New Orleans mixology scene. Take a few hours to relax, sample cocktails, and "mix-it-up" with other drink enthusiasts on a fascinating New Orleans Cocktail Tour.



8) World War II Museum



Bring the whole family for a humbling look at life during World War II at the New Orleans National World War II Museum. Experience a wealth of World War II artifacts, documents, photographs, and original film footage at dozens of exhibits throughout the Museum. Included with admission is access to all exhibits and a ticket to an onsite 4D film detailing events from the war.



9) Haunted Walking Tour



As is with any historic city, with great history comes greater infamy. Accounts of voodoo, vampires, and ghosts have circulated throughout New Orleans for centuries, with many supernatural sites still active and accessible. Take a guided tour and delve into the paranormal while acquiring real knowledge of voodoo practices, mysterious deaths, ghost sightings, and more!



10) Airboat Tour



A visit to New Orleans is not complete without an exciting ride on an Airboat! While on an Airboat Tour expect to witness alligators, snakes, nutria, and more exotic animals while zipping through Louisiana swamps and bayous. Airboat tours are narrated by Louisiana natives who give riders a strong sense of creole life.



Mardi Gras is a sight to behold, but do not let the allure of the celebration hinder a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience all New Orleans has to offer! Take a chance to go beyond Bourbon Street to see, hear, and most of all taste the beauty of New Orleans. As they say in New Orleans, "let the good times roll"!



