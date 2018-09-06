New OTT Operator Flixon.tv Adds the First and Only Children's Music Channel in the World to Their Lineup

Rehoboth Beach, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2018 --Lollykids TV is an all-new premium music channel fully dedicated to the needs of kids & teens from 6-16 years old, bringing together the musical talent of the youngest musicians, singers, and dancers. Lollykids TV is jam-packed with kids & teens songs, live performances from live artists, local songs in more than 100 different languages, dance choreographies, tutorials and advice for improving kids' performance skills and gaining a real experience of music making.



Similarly to the music talent competitions today, the main goal is to encourage as many of your children as possible to be creative and express. The difference is that unlike such formats that last for a couple of months, this channel airs 24/7/365 and can support more children.



Lolly Kids TV is part of the portfolio of Mimyuni Media Entertainment, a company specializing in the distribution of media products of a new generation based in the UK. Nick Nikolov CEO of Mimyuni said; "We are really proud to be streaming Lolly Kids TV via Flixon.tv and there is a lot more to come soon as we continue talks with Flixon."



Newly launched OTT operator Flixon.tv has added the premium pay TV channel Lollykids TV to their standard basic package. Flixon.tv entered the video streaming market in the U.S this year direct to consumer, however what is unique about Flixon.tv is their B2B offering which allows a white-label operator to fully utilize their platform, software, and network in order to distribute their own OTT service without the need for complex, proprietary, or expensive hardware and software. Flixon is able to support large and small operators and is already working with some small sized ISP's, who will be able to offer the internet-delivered Flixon.tv service.



Lee Singleton head of business development for Flixon.tv said; "We are very excited to add Lollykids TV to our current channel lineup. We will be one of the first networks in the United States to carry the world's first children's music channel which makes us extremely proud of this deal."



About Flixon Media

Flixon Media is a global leading legal OTT video solutions provider to telecommunication companies, content providers, ISPs, mobile operators, media companies, network operators, and distributors.



Flixon Media recently launched an OTT video service for both B2C and B2B customers in the United States which is a virtual multichannel video subscription offering that includes both linear television channels and on-demand video content for cord cutters, offering a selection of major cable channels and OTT originated services that can be streamed through Smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire, STB, phone, and tablets.