New Ownership at Canton Manor Announces in-House Vaccinations

Canton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2021 --New ownership and management at Canton Manor is proud to announce in-house vaccinations. Canton Township Emergency Management has partnered with Kroger Pharmacy to conduct a mobile seniors vaccination clinic on Friday March 26, 2021 at Canton Manor. Residents and caregivers will receive two doses, the first on March 26, the second on April 16. The clinics will be held for residents and caregivers of Canton Manor only, to ensure a safe living environment moving forward.



Canton Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members will assist with facilitating patients through the facility, sanitizing, and monitoring them after vaccination. Canton Police Community Relations Officer Esselink will be on site during the event. Canton Township will provide additional PPE, hand sanitizer and sanitizing spray for use while on site.



"I am pleased to announce this opportunity to help out the Canton Community. This is one step further towards curbing the spread of COVID-19. We hope to set a precedent in the area among living communities, and getting residents vaccinated in the safest way possible. We still have a long way to go but it is a step in the right direction."



Coachwood Capital, a Canadian real estate investment company, recently acquired Canton Manor at the beginning of 2021. Their goal is to bring the property to a good great state of repair, and produce a higher quality living environment for residents. Coachwood Capital is thrilled to bring in-house vaccinations to Canton Manor as one of their first steps in improving the property.



About Coachwood Capital

Coachwood Capital is a Canadian-based real estate investing company that specializes in American multi-family real estate syndication.



