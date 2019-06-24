New Partners, More Parking Lots Make for OnAirParking.com's Biggest Year Yet

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --On Air Parking announced today it is bracing for its busiest summer yet, with off airport parking deals for major airports like the Denver International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport selling out. The company is advising travelers to purchase parking ahead of time to avoid travel delays and to lock in the low rates.



"We've been aggressive with our expansion this year, launching deals in key markets," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Bringing in new partners and launching more deals has contributed greatly to our growth."



"Our online reviews on Facebook and Yelp, as well as referrals from our travelers have also worked in our favor."



This year, the company launched parking near the Dallas Fort Worth Airport for $3.99/day, Baltimore Washington International Airport for $4.99/day, Cincinnati International Airport for $5.99/day, Los Angeles International Airport for $11.95/day, and San Francisco Airport for $12.99/day.



Free shuttles to the airport and cancellations are always included in the parking deals.



The popular parking deals site also had seed launches for unbranded city parking in select locations around New York, including parking in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan.



"We're getting ready to disrupt city parking next," said Murray. "Like always, travelers can expect to get the best rates."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.