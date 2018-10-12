New Partnership Helps Higher Ed Professionals Reach Their Own Educational Goals

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2018 --The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) announced a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) that will provide financial assistance to individuals at NISOD member colleges who are interested in continuing their education.



Through the partnership, faculty, administrators, and staff at NISOD member colleges will receive tuition discounts from SNHU, a private, nonprofit institution that offers more than 200 programs. Individuals at NISOD member colleges will be able to pursue any of SNHU's online degree or certificate programs.



"We are proud to be working with the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development to help higher education professionals reach their own educational goals," said Bill Hartglass, vice president of strategic partnerships and channel development, SNHU. "Through this partnership, we hope to provide NISOD members with the tools they need to prepare the next generation of students and advance their own professional development."



"NISOD and SNHU together is a win-win partnership for our member colleges," said Edward J. Leach, NISOD's executive director. "This collaboration helps us retain our position as the country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators."



For more information about the partnership, please visit http://www.nisod.org/snhu/.



About NISOD

The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. For community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars, NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources. For over 40 years, NISOD's customer-focused approach has helped align our wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, "The country's leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators." For more information about NISOD, visit http://www.nisod.org.



About SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 85-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving 100,000 students worldwide, SNHU offers more than 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each student. Learn more at http://www.snhu.edu.