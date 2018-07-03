New Patagonia W-Trek Departures Announced

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --If you have been thinking about taking a trip to Patagonia to hike when the cold of winter is coming to an end, then you might want to keep on reading.



This September, Adventures Within Reach is offering three special departures to hike the world-famous W circuit, available as a 5-day or 7-day trek.



Gretchen Traut, South America Sales Manager for Adventures Within Reach explains, "This could be the chance you've been waiting for to see the majestic Paine massif, to hear the immense crashing of the calving Grey Glacier, or to spot wild pumas stalking their guanaco prey, all in the one of the world's most beautiful places."



Typically, the trekking season is from the beginning of October through mid-April. Adventures Within Reach offers group departures starting on every Sunday for the 5-day trek and every Monday for the 7-day trek during this trekking season. Private groups can start on any day.



These new September dates are unique because they differ slightly from the normal program. These modifications have been made to correspond with the changes in weather conditions and daylight hours that springtime brings.



The 5-day W-Trek departures are September 10th, 17th, and 24th. Discounted prices start at $1425/person.



The 7-day W-Trek departures are September 8th, 15th, and 22nd. Discounted prices start at $1945/person.



Ms. Traut offers travelers, "If you are ready to pack your bags or if you need more information, please contact us. Patagonia awaits!"