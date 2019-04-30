Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --Great Plains Industries (GPI) is pleased to announce the grant of US Patent No. D845,804 and US Patent No. D845,805 for the FLOMEC QS200 Insertion Ultrasonic Flow Meter and Plastic Tee Housing. These patents together will help protect the integrity of the QS200 design and further enhance intellectual property protection around potential future products in development.



The QS200 Insertion Ultrasonic Flowmeter is designed to support commercial irrigation applications and provides an accurate reading of liquid flow rate and accumulated flow. The QS200 measures flow rates five times lower than current flow sensors on the market, as low as 0.22GPM and provides extended leak detection down to 0.1fps.



The grant of these patents provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by the FLOMEC Engineering Team at GPI.



About FLOMEC Brand Meters from Great Plains Industries

GPI is a leader in quality flowmeter manufacturing and distribution worldwide. GPI's FLOMEC flowmeters provide flow control solutions for commercial and lite industrial applications including turf, landscape, water reclamation, HVAC and petrochemical flow monitoring. FLOMEC flowmeters measure a wide variety of liquids from water to lubricants in commercial process operations. GPI is known for high quality durable meters, excellent customer service and on-time product delivery.



For more information on the QS200 Insertion Ultrasonic Flow Meter visit Flomec.net