New Patented Dementia Activity Therapy System Launched in California

Redondo Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2020 --A Mind to Care LLC, a father and daughter run business based in Redondo Beach, California, is delighted to announce the launch of a unique, patented, Activity & Game Therapy System, designed to assist people living with Dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Stroke, ALS and other cognitive impairment conditions, and the Caregivers who care for them.



The Activity Therapy system was originally designed by Scott Silknitter, who saw at first hand the struggles that his mother went through as she cared for his father, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease.



The system is modular, consisting of a Console, hand-crafted from beautiful Baltic Birch wood, into which can be inserted a variety of different Game Boards and Dry Erase boards, offering a variety of activities including Peg Tic Tac Toe, a colored pegs sorting game, a dice game, jigsaw puzzles, craft boards, re-usable dry erase coloring boards, together with boards designed to hold playing cards, and a Feelings board, to help communicate how the User feels at any given time.



The system can be purchased either as an off the shelf kit, tailored to an individual Carer, or for an Assisted Living Facility or, alternatively, individual items can be selected from the A Mind to Care website and purchased independently, or as part of a custom kit to suit specific requirements.



Full details, together with a demonstration video, can be found at the A Mind to Care website,



The A Mind to Care Activity & Game Therapy System is an ideal way for the player to re-engage with a caregiver, or a family member. The System has been designed with familiar games, activities and images that we have all seen at some point in our lives. These all allow the Player to engage in social play, conversation, and to reminisce.



Our mission is to help as many people as we can by improving quality of life through entertainment and activities.