New Payment Processing Platform Famacash Expected to Revolutionize the Industry

Alpharetta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --The innovative new payment processing business, Famacash, is set to disrupt the money transferring industry with its seamless, secure mobile payment platform. Recognizing the need for an efficient, low-cost way to send money, both locally and globally, the creators of Famacash have developed a dynamic, flexible platform that will allow users to streamline multiple financial services into one convenient app. Best of all, users will be able to manage their financial transactions from anywhere with the touch of a button.



Almost unheard of a few years ago, mobile wallets are becoming the preferred method for sending and receiving cash today. Almost half of all smartphone users in the U.S. used a mobile wallet in 2017. Globally, the market for mobile payments is expected to reach $5 trillion by 2020. With today's highly interconnected global environment, being able to transfer funds quickly – and cheaply – with a smartphone or other mobile device is a priority for many consumers and merchants.



Methods such as using bank transfers and Western Union are no longer practical. These forms of money transfer are cumbersome and expensive. Famacash – a driven, forward-thinking startup, formed by an experienced finance, management, and software development team, offers not only a cutting-edge mobile solution, but also the flexibility and ingenuity that can only be found in an independent company.



Unlike their competitors, Famacash will offer a range of features, including the ability to transfer money locally and internationally, buy airtime, pay bills, send gift cards, withdraw funds, and receive coupons all from one app. Instead of using multiple financial service providers, everything can be done with one company. This is not only convenient, it also allows for a much greater degree of personalization – a competitive advantage that will set Famacash apart. The platform is also completely secure, giving users confidence that they can manage their finances and accounts safely.



For investors who are interested in being a part of the next innovation in mobile payment processing, Famacash has started a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This is an exciting opportunity for anyone who is inspired by the evolution of technology in the financial services industry and how new software is changing the way the global marketplace operates, even down to a person-to-person level.



The Famacash team expects to complete development of the first stage of the Famacash app, which will be available for download from the App Store and Google Play, at the end of July, with beta testing beginning at the end of August. To learn more about Famacash and the company's opportunities for investors, visit the Famacash StartEngine page.