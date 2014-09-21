New PDF Page Crop TOOL - A-PDF Page Crop for Users to Crop PDF Page

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2014 --Many times, people feel the need of removing blank margins of PDF pages, allowing them to be more readable on different small screen devices such as iRex, Sony Reader PRS500, LBoook Reader, Librie and others. Sensing this need, A-PDF.com is now introducing their PDF Page Crop tool. The tool allows users to easily take out the blank margins to help resize the PDF pages and increase the readability on a variety of small screen devices.



The tool comes with a visual crop marks editor that makes the cropping task very simple and effortless. The editor helps define the cropping style following which the tool will carry out the task. Users can easily move the crop marks using the mouse and can adjust or readjust it to crop PDF pages to meet the requirements.



Users can use the tool to reorganize A4, Letter Size or other big size pages into a small readable size. It could prove very helpful for people who love to download articles, reports, e-books, etc. from the internet and read them on their devices. All such PDF documents often contain white margins, and now one can crop PDF pages to enhance its readability. It’s natural that e-book creator can also remove the PDF margin for reading on iPad or iPhone conveniently.



According to the spokesperson of A-PDF.com, the tool is becoming popular among the users because of its several unique features. It’s a lightning fast tool and one can crop hundreds of pages in a second and can remove blank margins from PDF pages. To learn more about the tool and its features and in order to download a free trial version, one may follow the link http://www.a-pdf.com/page-crop/index.htm.



About A-PDF.com

