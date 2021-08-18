New Pediatric Unit at Intermountain Park City Hospital Opens for Children Needing Overnight Hospital Care

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2021 --Intermountain Park City Hospital has opened an inpatient pediatric unit available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for children who need an overnight hospital stay. The unit is available thanks to a generous donation to the Intermountain Foundation from Park City residents Greg and Denise Landis.



"We're able to treat common pediatric conditions including respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, severe asthma, infants with jaundice who need phototherapy or conditions that require IV fluids such as dehydration or other infections. Complex cases will be referred to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City," said Russ Bradford, MD, the new medical director for the unit who is a pediatric hospitalist also trained in infectious disease.



Park City Hospital has also hired a new hospitalist, Mark Jankowske, DO, who is trained in both internal medicine and pediatrics, who will provide inpatient pediatric care.



The Park City Hospital unit includes neonatal nurse practitioner, Taylor Hanton, APRN, NNP-BC, who has worked at the hospital for several years, as well as nurses and patient care techs with specific pediatric training and experience at Primary Children's Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital pediatric units.



Pediatric care will be coordinated with the community outpatient pediatricians from Summit Pediatrics and Gallagher Pediatrics from the inpatient to outpatient experience.



The pediatric unit has recently refurbished inpatient pediatric rooms, child-sized life-saving equipment and telemedicine capabilities to allow consultations with other pediatric specialists, from a distance. The rooms are decorated with kid-friendly furnishings to help children and families be comfortable.



"Having a local hospital provide inpatient care for children means parents can be closer to their family or social support network," said Dr. Bradford. "It also saves time for parents driving back and forth to the hospital. Receiving care locally leads to more personalized care and helps facilitate outpatient follow-up and integrated ongoing care."



Dr. Bradford is a Park City native who has been a pediatric hospitalist at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital for the past ten years. Dr. Jankowske grew up in Northern Kentucky and has lived in Park City for the past year. He has worked as a hospitalist for the past ten years.



Greg and Denise Landis became aware of the need for additional pediatric services in Park City when their young grandchild had a medical issue that required hospitalization. As their grandchild healed, they determined they wanted to be part of a better solution for children in the Park City area.



About Park City Hospital

Park City Hospital is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. For more than 95 years, Primary's have served over 1 million children living in a 400,000 square-mile service area including Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Alaska. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.