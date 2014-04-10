New Penlights Meet Osha Standards for Intrinsically Safe Flashlight

Wylie, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2014 --A number of industries and jobs are rated hazardous by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA). In these situations, the job has an inherent risk for harm if the hazardous environment isn’t well controlled. Management is challenged therefore to identify intrinsically safe equipment as it is defined by OSHA that promotes the safety and security of everyone on the job site and the site itself. This, of course, includes dependable lighting. Nightstick®, a leading innovator in superior-grade portable lighting solutions, introduces the XPP-5410G and XPP-5412G Intrinsically Safe Penlights.



OSHA defines intrinsically safe in Standard # 1910.307(c)(1) of its regulations as, “Equipment and associated wiring approved as intrinsically safe is permitted in any hazardous (classified) location for which it is approved.” Both the XPP-5410G and XPP-5412G are listed Intrinsically Safe for use in Class I, II, III, Division I, and Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, and G hazardous locations. They are also cETLus, ATEX and IECEx listed Intrinsically Safe for use in both above and below ground hazardous locations where explosive gases and dusts may be present.



These penlights join a long list of Intrinsically Safe products already on the market from Nightstick, bringing the total number of products to 10.



Both the Nightstick XPP-5410G and the XPP-5412G leverage CREE® LED technology to produced sharply focused beams of concentrated light, perfect for illuminating exact objects. They both also come with a single body switch that allows for momentary and constant-on functionality. Additional features of each include:



Nightstick XPP-5410G Intrinsically Safe Polymer Flashlight



-Sharply focused beam rated at 30 lumens

-Length of 5.8 inches, head diameter of 0.9 inches, and handle diameter of 0.7 inches

-Weight of only 1.9 oz. with batteries installed

-Run-time of 18 hours



Nightstick XPP-5412G Intrinsically Safe Polymer Flashlight



-Sharply focused beam rated at 50 lumens

-Length of 6.8 inches, head diameter of 0.6 inches, and handle diameter of 0.5 inches

-Weight of only 1.5 oz. with batteries installed

-Run-time of 13.75 hours



“The Nightstick XPP-5410G and XPP-5412G Intrinsically Safe Penlights are designed to meet the very specific needs of those who work in hazardous conditions,” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Bayco Products, Inc., “Made with a body of engineered polymer housing and a lens of unbreakable polycarbonate and scratch resistant coating, these products are impenetrable, designed to withstand the toughest of conditions. Each also comes with a locking screw on the side of the lens to ensure batteries are only exposed in non-hazardous areas. And, perhaps most importantly, both are certified for use in all classes, divisions, and groups, and that’s something no other product in the industry can claim.”



About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., NIGHTSTICK is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. NIGHTSTICK’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, NIGHTSTICK is the professional’s only choice. Life Depends On LightTM.



About Bayco Products, Inc.

For 30 years, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The NIGHTSTICK and BAYCO brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.



For more information about Bayco Products, Inc., visit www.baycoproducts.com.



