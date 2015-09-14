New Phosphorus Removal Technology for Fish Farms and Water Rehabilitation

Ellenton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2015 --A new, patented technology to greatly reduce phosphorus discharge from fish farms also efficiently enables phosphorus and other nutrient removal from overly fertilized waters.



The technology will be presented on Saturday, September 26, 2015 at the U.S. Trout Farmers Association National Conference at Rushing Waters Trout Farm, located near Palmyra, WI.



Dr. Jay Warecki of Superior Aquaculture, LLC will present a brief overview of the technology and research reports, with plenty of time for questions. According to Warecki, "Superior's Floating In-Pond Raceways are proven to serve as an efficient collection system for not only uneaten fish food and feces, but algae and zooplankton as well from the water source, normally a pond, stream, quarry, etc."



In warm water ponds, these raceways have been shown to collect even more phosphorus than was fed to the fish in their feed. That makes the technology a new and valuable weapon for water quality rehabilitation in overly-green, euthrophic waters.



Phosphorus and other water factors related to fish farm discharges are at the heart of the USTFA Conference, which will focus on new regulations and animal health.