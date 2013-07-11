New Photo Collage to Flip Book Software Released by China Software Company

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2013 --Flipbooks and eBooks are becoming increasingly popular not only for just reading books but for businesses to market products or interactive magazines. Software Company, FlipPagemaker Business Software Group, has recently released their new product, PhotoCollage to FlipBook. This affordable software allows users to create photo collages and combine them with a stunning flipping album.



PhotoCollage to FlipBook gives computer users powerful tools to create a digital photo collage and convert that to a flash flip album. This software lets users customize their photos with editing functions such as effects, masks, frames and more. PhotoCollage to FlipBook provides templates to create photo collages, greeting cards, scrapbooks, and calendars for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries or holidays.



This product is perfect for photography companies looking to create a page flip album for individuals or photo shoots, businesses who wish to create product brochures, and travel agencies to create beautiful flipbooks for clients to browse through destinations.



Besides having great templates and multiple uses for a wide variety of projects, PhotoCollage to FlipBook is also incredibly user friendly. Users can use a pre-set theme and simply load personal pictures or clipart in along with text in order to create a personalized project.



Flipbook designers cannot only add images, but Flash files, sound, provided clipart images, and customized backgrounds for any flipbook project. Users can also add features such as auto-play, background sound, multiple languages, and a password for your flipbook, titles and more.



Finalized flipbooks can be exported to an EXE file for a disc, SWF for websites that use Flash, an external DVD or a ZIP package to send via email.



There are also a variety of flipbook settings that PhotoCollage to FlipBook allows users to choose from. Users can change the look and feel settings that allow flipbook designers to change the toolbar colors, themes, background colors, images and more. Certain permissions are also able to be set such as not only password protecting your flipbook but also setting permissions for downloading, printing, sharing, et cetera. Businesses and organizations can also add watermarks for copyright purposes, which is especially helpful for photographers.



This software is available for $69.00, PhotoCollage to FlipBook for both Windows and Mac OS systems. This unique software allows users to import photos, base a flipbook off a provided template, and turn to page flipping book. Users can use images in formats like JPG, PNG, BMP and more that will create an amazingly visual project for a wide variety of occasions. PhotoCollage to FlipBook is available for download or a free trial at www.flippagemaker.com/photocollage-to-flippingbook/.