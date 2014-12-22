New Photo Editor App Launched in Apple Store Takes Romance Center Stage

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2014 --A new app makes its way to the Apple App Store just in time for Christmas to give lovers a fun way to ramp up their romantic moments. Bringing a new approach to timeless photos, the iOS Lucky in Love Photo Editor App is launched to send out a loving call to action. Catering to a new romance filled with the excitement of dating or a long-enjoyed relationship's joys, the app happily spreads the love. One quick snapshot at a time, it shares romance easily and takes the limits off of imagination.



Released on December 12th in an iOS version the photo editing app has enjoyed quick success. Users love the app's dynamic filters, borders, textures and stickers as well as the easy sharing features it offers. The free iOS app encompasses backgrounds, romantic fonts, incredible photo themes and editing effects that take endearing photos to a whole new level.



Frank J. Mitropoulos, Ph.D, president of FJM Technology Consultants, LLC said of the Lucky in Love app, "When we designed this photo app we had lovers of all kinds in mind. From engagement photos to wedding and honeymoon pictures, to holiday shots of loved ones, we cater to them all. We've made this a mobile photo editor for the masses. No photo effects app should leave anyone out."



Worthy of a scrapbook, framing photos digitally and customizing images has never been easier. Photos courtesy of the Lucky in Love app can be shared by way of social networks like Instagram and Facebook or via email or SMS attachments.



About FJM Technology Consultants, LLC

FJM Technology Consultants, LLC is a startup development company that specializes in creating the Apps and Games for iOS and Android devices. The latest in their product line-up to be released in the Apple Store is the Lucky in Love Photo Editor App.



Information:

To download the Lucky in Love Photo Editor App visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/lucky-in-love-photo-editor/id946458617?mt=8



Contact:

Frank J. Mitropoulos, Ph.D

President

luckyinlove@fjm-tech.com



Website:

http://LuckyInLoveApps.com



Social Media:

http://www.twitter.com/LuckyInLovePics

http://www.instagram.com/luckyinlovephotos

http://www.facebook.com/luckyinlovephotos