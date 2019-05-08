New Picture Hanger Makes Crooked Artwork a Thing of the Past

Paramus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2019 --Anyone who has ever hung a picture understands the frustration of struggling to keep the frame exactly level, only to have it knocked off-kilter later on. Dusting, wiping, kids playing and other common household activities can all leave frames tilting to one side.



HangNLocks is a new innovation that will keep frames level and even at all times. The device works with any frame with a wire across the back for hanging. The bottom portion mounts on the wall where the frame will hang, and the top portion snaps into place over the wire, enclosing it inside. The user can then slide the top portion into the wall mount to hang the frame. Interlocking teeth on both components secure everything in place.



If the frame gets bumped out of place, the patent-pending design swings back and forth momentarily before settling right back in its original position, perfectly straight. There are no mechanical or electronic parts to degrade over time so users can expect HangNLocks to keep frames straight well into the foreseeable future.



The current version of the device has a weight capacity of up to 50 pounds, though its creators are planning on testing higher-strength versions of it in the future. Currently, they have finished testing the prototype for the device and are ready to move forward into mass production, and ultimately, retail sales.



To help achieve their goals, the creators of HangNLocks intend to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign will have an initial funding goal of $10,000, which it must meet within 30 days of the campaign's start in order to receive backers' contributions. Funding will go toward manufacturing and packaging the products for retail.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be eligible for a series of discounts off the expected retail price for HangNLocks. The HangNLocks team expects to begin shipping the finished products out to campaign backers no later than September 2019. Their goal is to have HangNLocks in major retailers by the end of the year.