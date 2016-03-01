Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2016 --With a wonderful, east/west flourish, 20th Century Fox Studios, Los Angeles, and The Not Old Better Show, available on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher Radio, and many other locations, announced today that host, Paul Vogelzang, interviewed Michael "Eddie The Eagle" Edwards, in conjunction with today's release of the new 20th Century Fox/Lionsgate film, "Eddie The Eagle". The Not Old - Better Show, which is the first independent entertainment, technology, culture and community podcast to reach 55+ age community and their and families, is sponsored by Senessted, and featured on Apple's iTunes web site.



Fresh off his production of the Copyright Alliance podcast, the "Depression is Real" podcast (sponsored by Wyeth Pharmaceuticals), among others, but most notably MommyCast & MommyCast Latina, Vogelzang is taking this all in stride: "While there are many, many great ideas out there for podcasts to the 55+ age community, we think we have the recipe for success. And, we're not forgetting that our audience loves our print and opinion pieces, too, so we're going to stay with that, but move in other directions, too." "It's all good," according Vogelzang. "We understand how our audience relates to us, and that's crucial to our taking some next steps so that we enhance our reader's experience with Not Old - Better. Just like musicians and singers convince you of their passion, as a proud, out member of the 55+ age community, my team and I know that others in this age range, and their families, too, hear the conviction in our voices, and see that in our faces in this new world of communication. Every show we do, our personal touch, our message and our awareness will always come through." Vogelzang goes on to say with a grin, "We're not going to lose our broadband connection."



Vogelzang, and The Not Old - Better Show team, have seen their popularity explode almost overnight, culminating with the programming and access to top entertainment, political and cultural icons. Vogelzang's revealing commentary has wowed critics and audiences alike. According to Dan Goodman, CEO, Believe Entertainment, "Digital distribution of content such as The Not Old - Better Show represents a massive opportunity to reach the 55+ age community in new and compelling ways." Believe Entertainment is Vogelzang's former studio partner on MommyCast and an industry leading studio producing premium content with A-list talent such as LeBron James, and the legendary DJ and producer Tiësto among others. "Our experience at has proven digital distribution as an effective primary channel for engaging any active demographic today," says Goodman.



Career Highlights for Paul Vogelzang:



Paul Vogelzang has spent nearly 20 years working with world class companies to build Content Marketing programs. Paul's use of content marketing has created branded experiences through the development, delivery, and management of hugely successful online and social media initiatives. Paul is able to extract and deliver valuable insights from the ongoing digital consumer conversation using valuable metrics for decision making. Paul is a certified Google Analytics Qualified professional, YouTube Creator Academy, and is an Inbound Marketing Academy certified member, HubSpot Academy.



After leading first digital efforts for the Department of the Treasury, Tenet Health Care, Omnicom, Porter Novelli, Procter & Gamble, Warner Bros., and Disney, Paul founded and served as COO of KDCP Interactive in 2004 - the first company to offer branded entertainment to the "Mom" and family audience. KDCP produced, designed, developed, launched and managed the online communities of MommyCast and MommyCast Latina, for sponsor companies including State Farm, CIBA Pharmaceutical, Microsoft, America Online, A&E Networks, Disney, Focus Features, Ford Motor Co., Hallmark, iVillage, Kraft, Martha Stewart Living, MetLife, MTV, NFL, Showtime Networks, and VH1 among others. Paul served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as North America, Director, Public Affairs, and was responsible for media outreach, digital support and education from 2010 to 2012.



About MommyCastTM

Started in March, 2005, MommyCastTM has been featured in the Hollywood Reporter, Washingtonian Magazine, BusinessWeek, Variety magazines and the USA Today. Paige and Gretchen of MommyCastTM have also been interviewed by CBS News, CNN, NBC, the BBC, Brandweek and the Wall Street Journal. MommyCastTM holds the distinction of being one of the first independent podcasts to land a major corporate sponsorship, which came via Dixie Paper Co. They have also established themselves as a member of the Buena Vista Entertainment Press Corps and are sponsored by Walt Disney Studios for family fare DVD movie releases. MommyCastTM was the first podcast to do an enhanced podcast review of a movie, March of the Penguins, released by Warner Independent Pictures.



More on Vogelzang can be found HERE.



CONTACT:

Paul Vogelzang, Host

The Not Old - Better Show

12320 Pinecrest Road, Suite 100

Reston, VA 20190

571-205-8717

paul@notold-better.com