RealTalk MS (www.RealTalkMS.com), a weekly podcast targeted at the multiple sclerosis community, has launched and is now available on Apple iTunes. The RealTalk MS podcast focuses on bringing the latest news, views, interviews, and breakthroughs to people with multiple sclerosis in their lives – as patients, caregivers, family members, or friends.



In this week's episode, RealTalk MS host Jon Strum welcomes Tim Coetzee, Chief Advocacy, Services, and Research Officer of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, for a discussion about the Progressive MS Alliance and some of the global research initiatives that are currently being funded by the Alliance. Tim and Jon also talk about Ocrevus, the first drug therapy approved by the FDA for treatment of progressive MS.



Podcast host Strum said, "There's amazing MS research being done in laboratories around the world. I launched the podcast so that we could explore some of these complex subjects in easy to understand language. We're also talking about the legislation that will impact the MS community, from changes to our healthcare laws to prescription drug price transparency to new legislation supporting family caregivers. And we're talking with MS activists, MS caregivers, and other heroes who strive to raise the bar for those who battle MS every day."



To listen to the podcast, visit http://www.RealTalkMS.com.



Listeners may also listen, download, and subscribe to the free podcast from Apple iTunes, as well as Google Play Music, and Stitcher.



About The RealTalk MS Podcast

Based in Long Beach, California, the RealTalk MS Podcast serves listeners throughout the multiple sclerosis community. Hosted by Jon Strum, RealTalk MS is distributed on a weekly basis and is available for free download or subscription at Apple iTunes, as well as Google Play Music, and Stitcher.