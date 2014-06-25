New Policy of Discount on HTML5 Flip Book Software by Flip Builder

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --Flip Builder recently announces striking discount offer on its versatile collection of HTML5 flip book software. These amazing price markdowns have been divided into three groups and are applicable to people from assorted fields. The discount license policy constitutes for the following.



Educational Purpose - 50% Discount to Students:

This discount can be achieved by students or employees studying or working at school. However, the students or employees interested in availing the 50% offer are required to submit a valid educational proof. This will verify if they are eligible for the said discount.



Non-Profit Organizations – 30 – 100% Discount:

A basic 30% Off will be given to all Non-profit organizations for the purchase of any PDF to flipbook converter. This group also needs to show their eligibility for the required discount through a certificate, tax-exempt status or any legal document confirming they are a part of the non-profit group. In addition, more rewards and discount offers will also be given to people who help out in Flip Builder promotion.



10-100% Discount In Exchange of Offering Promotional Services

These include writing a review about any of the Flip Builder software and publishing it to their personal blog or website. This discount offer can also be availed by providing banner ad or carrying out promotion through Facebook, Twitter, Newsletter, ad or more



About FlipBuilder

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipBuilder is a one-stop-solution for bringing static PDF documents to life, making online publications easy to convert into online flipbook. This also includes brochures, leaflets and magazines available for offline and online viewing. Its flagship product Flip PDF series and the featured product Flip PDF Professional has gained fame in no time. The software works exceptionally well on desktop, Android, iPhone and iPad.



