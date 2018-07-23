New Positive Customer Review for Florenta Steam Shower from Lisna Waters at JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2018 --JT Spas has always promised quality when it comes to the bathroom supplies and products it has on its roster, with all products sourced only from the best manufacturers. The products offered by JT Spas are quite extensive, making up everything one would need to outfit a bathroom, from bathroom suites to furniture, radiators, showers and shower enclosures, toilets, basins, taps, and accessories. JT Spas certainly has it all, and at lower prices to boot.



But the selection of steam showers is extensive as well. One of the most popular steam shower manufacturers, Lisna Waters, has a full collection of showers on offer at JT Spas, from quadrant shower enclosures to square steam showers with hinged doors, rectangular steam shower enclosures, and a lot more.



There is, however, one particularly popular product available from JT Spas: the Florenta model, which is being offered at less than half the regular price. From the original price of the model at £1815, it is now being offered by JT Spas for only £824, which allows customers to save up to £991.



But aside from being offered at a much lower price, the Florenta steam shower has some great features as well. Some of the product's features include a 2.8kW-sized steam generator, an overhead rain shower, a built-in mirror, an electronic touch control pad, and a built-in speaker and radio as well as built-in lighting for the ceiling. The model also comes with a grand total of 6 hydro body jets, a hand-held shower made of chrome, and a quadrant-shaped shower tray complete with waste.



As further proof of the model's high quality, JT Spas has released an excellent customer review. Joe, a customer from London who recently purchased the Florenta steam shower, states: "Not too difficult to assemble shower cubicle…We have a Worcester 37cdi combi with 5 bar mains pressure and screwfix full bore valve so have endless hot water at a set temperature via the thermostatic control. Our children (love) it as it has 4 alternating body jets and a ceiling rain sprinkler. It throws out a lot of water and all self-contained like a washing machine. Enjoy." To get to know the entire range of steam showers at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas makes it easier for numerous UK clients to get high-quality bathroom supplies and products ranging from full baths to shower enclosures, radiators, bathroom accessories, steam showers, and more. To get more information about the JT Spas selection, visit the company website.