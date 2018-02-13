New Positive Customer Reviews Released for Expert Electrical Metal Enclosures

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2018 --Expert Electrical has been a leading and respected source of electrical products for years, and its range of products come only from the most trusted brands. For those looking for electrical enclosures but aren't sure of what to purchase, Expert Electrical makes the task easier with its latest customer reviews.



Expert Electrical allows customers to easily and conveniently shop for whatever electrical product or item they need by offering its products in various categories. Customers who visit the company's website can choose their preferred category, be it fuses, motor control gears, lamps and tubes, isolators, safety and limit switches, power supplies and transformers, timers and relays, tools and test equipment, push buttons and LED indicators, and more.



When it comes to electrical enclosures, Expert Electrical has plenty in store. Expert Electrical says more about its collection of electrical enclosures: "Electrical enclosures are used to protect delicate electronic equipment not only from water and dust but are also required for safety. As the components inside them are live they need protection to prevent potential electrical shocks." Expert Electrical also gives additional advice for customers: "If you're installing electrical equipment outside or in a dusty warehouse you'll need to store it inside an enclosure. We stock a large selection of materials, sizes and IP rated enclosures from the UK's biggest manufacturers like Gewiss, Hellerman Tyton, and Wiska."



Customers who have previously purchased from Expert Electrical's collection of electrical enclosures are all praise as well. One regular customer who bought a Hellerman Tyton Metal Enclosure (IP66) was straight and to the point, giving the product a total of 5 stars: "Great quality every time." The Hellerman Tyton range of steel enclosures has always been a popular buy, and for good reason. The product is manufactured using mild steel and has a hardened epoxy polyester finish according to RAL7035.



Another type of enclosure which has received positive reviews is the range of ABS Enclosures (Hylec), with an IP rating of IP65. One customer, who also gave the product a 5-star rating, was honest with their review: "Good product but had to return it as we had a design change. Vendor accepted the return with no fuss." Expert Electrical adds more detail about this particular product: "Hylec's range of ABS enclosures provide a cheaper alternative to steel. Without compromising on quality and durability they are IP65 rated and can be used indoors or outdoors. Offers increased protection compared to basic plastic enclosures."



