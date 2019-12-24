New Powershield™ Backpack Is Stylish, Roomy and Bulletproof

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2019 --Powershield™, the world's first consumer bulletproof backpack, is entering the global market. The backpack has an industrial chic look and is roomy, with pockets for a laptop, tablet, shoes and other gear.



Unlike any other consumer backpack, Powershield™ provides unparalleled protection. A concealed built-in Kevlar® bulletproof liner protects against bullets and fire. The backpack is treated inside and out with water-resistant coatings and seams and zippers are sealed.



Powershield's stylishness shows in its sleek, minimalist exterior and the use of Gabardine fabric in the main storage compartment, a look that originated with the British military and was popularized as the trench coat fabric for movie and television crime detectives.



Powershield™ is loaded with practical features:



Safety: Concealed soft bulletproof liner made of DuPont® Kevlar® fiber, similar to the material used in bulletproof vests, protects against the impact of guns and the high temperatures of fires. Powershield's Kevlar® lining successfully reduced the impact of gunshots in professional lab tests, including rounds fired by 9mm submachine guns and powerful .44 Magnum handguns



Waterproof: Exterior and interior surfaces are coated for water-resistance. Seams and zippers are sealed



Roomy: 16 liters (approx. 985 square inches) of storage capacity



Organized: Three internal pockets in the main compartment for laptop, tablet and larger items. Mesh water bottle pocket, a concealed passport zipper pocket and a USB charging port are on the exterior



Easy Access: German FIDLOCK HOOK magnetic latch provides fast, one-handed open/close access to the main storage compartment



For all its features, the Powershield backpack is surprising lightweight – just 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds). With its pliable design, Powershield can be rolled up for storage.



For information on DuPont Kevlar, visit Kickstarter at http://kck.st/2sKKlg6



Presskit : https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dgdey7qh09p0an1/AABk8A4VT9Qkkk2zW2eafTj6a?dl=0