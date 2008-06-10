New President for Scootaround Inc.

Winnipeg, MB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2008 --Scootaround CEO Lee Meagher announced today the appointment of Mr. Kerry Renaud as President of the company.



Mr. Renaud, the company's current Chief Operating Officer, will now act in a dual role of President/COO effective June 1, 2008.



"Kerry Renaud brings an excellent combination of vision and execution to his new role," said Meagher. "Scootaround will benefit greatly from Kerry's leadership experience and his proven ability to grow our business through a combination of new initiatives and facility contracts."



In making the announcement today Ms. Meagher said "Kerry's prior successful track record as COO and the experience he has acquired in the North American mobility services market has been and will continue to be of great benefit to Scootaround and our ongoing efforts."



Recent Scootaround successes include becoming the exclusive providers at North America's three largest convention facilities including Chicago's McCormick Place, Orlando's Orange County Convention Center and The Las Vegas Convention Center. Scootaround also recently announced a national partnership with Avis to provide mobility rentals through major Avis dealers in the US. Another expansion of Scootaround services include the development of a mobility equipment repair program that is currently being used by many major domestic airline carriers.



Mr. Renaud joined Scootaround in 2005 as the company's COO. Prior to assuming the new responsibilities at Scootaround, Kerry was the Executive Director of the largest Zoo facility in Central Canada. He oversaw the business operations at the multi million dollar facility from 1995 to 2005, as well as leading a strategic master planning development initiative for the facility.



About Scootaround Inc.

Since 1997, Scootaround Inc. has been North America's only nationwide mobility equipment company, providing scooter and wheelchair rentals and sales to all customer types from individual travelers through to Fortune 500 companies. They also provide mobility enhancement services for conventions and tradeshows through fleet rentals and onsite-programs.