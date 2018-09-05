New Pro In-Ears from Sennheiser Enhance Monitor Sound

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2018 --Audio specialist Sennheiser is launching a brand-new series of professional in-ears, beginning with the IE 40 PRO entry model which will be available towards the end of this month. The IE 40 PRO ensures impeccable audio reproduction with warmth, great detail and natural clarity, thus improving the artist's focus and performance control even in difficult stage situations. This meticulous audio performance is complemented by a well thought-out mechanical design that includes a patent-pending, break-proof cable ducting. In early 2019, the IE 40 PRO will be joined by the IE 400 PRO and the top-of-the-range IE 500 PRO.



"The IE 40 PRO is the first and most accessible in a new series of fantastic sounding dynamic in-ear phones," said Jannik Schentek, Product Manager Professional Audio at Sennheiser. "In the field test phase, the IE 40 PRO's sound reproduction astounded the engineers and bands that tried the prototypes. They were delighted with the clear and natural reproduction, which enabled them to better connect with every member of the band and to critically monitor their performance."



Among the early testers was Paul Di Leo, who plays bass with German superstar Nena. Paul tried the IE 40 PRO on stage during his current tour with Nena: "I've been a huge fan of Sennheiser for years and use their products on tour because they are truly reliable. And for me, that's the most important thing on stage performing. Worry-free equals priceless! I've just had the opportunity to test the Sennheiser IE 40 PRO in-ear monitors live on stage. They delivered the Sennheiser quality I always expect. The IE 40s sound clear and punchy for both vocals and instruments – I highly recommend them onstage as well as off stage!"



Natural, detailed audio reduces acoustical stress



At the heart of the IE 40 PRO is a high-quality Sennheiser driver, which delivers a naturally warm and powerful sound with great clarity. Distortion is at a very low level with 0.1% at 1kHz and 94dB. The bass and lower mids can not only be heard but also felt – a delight for bass players, guitarists and drummers. Powerful Neodymium magnets provide the necessary punch with an SPL of up to 115dB. This clear and natural sound has the added benefit of reducing acoustic stress for the user, who will be able to set the monitors at a lower level. This meticulous audio performance is complemented by a clever mechanical design which includes a patent-pending cable ducting that reduces the risk of cable breaks. The connector is accommodated inside the ear mould, where it sits protected against the wear and tear that occurs during heavy use.



To protect users against excessive stage sound, the IE 40 PRO are able to reduce ambient sound by up to 26dB. This is achieved by a choice of included silicone ear tips (S, M, L) and a special ear tip made from memory foam, which expands to perfectly fit the ear canal. As the length of the human ear canal varies, the earphones' 'sound tunnel' has two rest positions to attach the ear tips to. Thus ensuring perfect sealing has the added benefit of providing powerful bass reproduction.



The IE 40 PRO will be available in black and transparent versions from the end of September. It comes complete with a soft storage pouch, a cleaning tool and silicone ear tips in three sizes (S, M, L) and a pair of memory foam ear tips in size M.



What Berlin bands, first time monitor testers, think of the new IE 40 PRO:

Lexodus: https://youtu.be/VRQSiZsrKwQ

Ritzy Park: https://youtu.be/AwfAFKp_D1s

Mao McKay: https://youtu.be/ILe01ktqu_s



IE 40 PRO technical data

Transducer principle dynamic

Frequency response 20 – 18,000 Hz

Impedance 20 ohms

Max. sound pressure level 115 dB (at 1 kHz, 1 Vrms)

Total harmonic distortion < 0.1 % (at 1 kHz, 94 dB)

Noise attenuation < 26 dB

Cable length 1.3 m (4.3 ft)

Weight (incl. plug and cable) 18 g (0.6 oz)

Magnetic field strength 3.5 mT

Operating temperature -5°C to +50°C (+14°F to +122°F)

Storage temperature -20°C to +70°C (-4°F to +158°F)

Relative humidity < 95 %



About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling 667.7 million.



